You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Investment grade bond funds suck in record US$12.3b as investors ditch stocks: BAML

Sat, Jun 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

INVESTORS ploughed a record US$12.3 billion into investment grade bond funds and ditched equities over the past week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday, as worries over trade tensions and the world economy reinforced a run for safe-haven bets.

Bond funds overall pulled in US$17.5 billion in the week to Wednesday, their second biggest week of inflows on record, the bank said citing EPFR data. Bond funds have attracted US$183 billion since the start of 2019.

An "investor capitulation into government bond funds" saw sovereign securities draw in their second largest inflows ever at US$8.9 billion, BAML said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, equity funds suffered US$10.3 billion of outflows with year-to-date outflows amounting to US$155 billion. Across sectors, tech-oriented equity funds lost US$1.1 billion, their biggest weekly outflows this year, while funds focused on defensive stocks such as consumer, real estate and utilities all enjoyed inflows.

The wider risk-off mood also weighed on emerging market assets which suffered outflows of US$2.1 billion on the equity side, in a seventh straight week of losses, and lost US$700 million on the debt side, BAML found.

The bank's "Bull & Bear" gauge has fallen to 2.5, indicating that cross-asset positioning is bearish, it added. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

BT_20190608_KTOFFBEAT8_3803484.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Offbeat
Life & Culture

My iPhone guessed I was pregnant

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
3 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
4 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
5 GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

Must Read

BT_20190608_LATESTPG1COVER_3803083.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Brunch

Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_SCOTT_3803416.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Amid trade war, countries must continue to diversify relationships: Australia PM

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening