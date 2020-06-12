ISOTeam bags S$32.5m in new contracts amid 'gloomy backdrop'

Get our introductory offer at only
CATALIST-LISTED building-solutions firm ISOTeam on Friday said it has secured S$32.5 million in new projects, bringing its total tally of new contracts in FY2020 so far to S$139.17 million.
The group said the latest round of contract wins is "a bright light against the otherwise gloomy...
