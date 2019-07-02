You are here

ISR Capital changes name to Reenova Investment Holding

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 9:31 PM
ISR Capital has changed its name to Reenova Investment Holding.

The special resolution relating to the name change was passed by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on June 28. The company lodged the notice of resolution with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, which on July 2 issued a notice of change of name, and the certificate of incorporation on change of name of company.

The company on Tuesday said it will arrange with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to change its trading counter name on the SGX mainboard.

Companies & Markets

