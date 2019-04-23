You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Japan, China sign deal on ETF cross-investments

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

JAPAN and China signed an agreement for a programme that will make it easier for investors to buy exchange-traded funds listed in each other's markets.

Under the programme, a Japanese or Chinese firm would create an ETF that mainly invests in the other country's listed ETFs, the Japan Exchange Group Inc and Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a joint statement on Monday. Nomura's asset management unit will partner with China Asset Management to participate in the project, Nomura Holdings Inc said separately.

China is pressing ahead with plans to allow more foreign investors into its market, including those from Japan, before Xi Jinping makes his first visit to the country as president for the Group of 20 summit in June. The ETF programme would allow some of the trillions of dollars stashed away by Japanese savers to flow into the world's best-performing stock market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Shanghai Composite Index has risen almost 30 per cent this year, the biggest gain among more than 90 global indexes tracked by Bloomberg. Inflows are expected to increase after MSCI Inc said it will more than quadruple the weighting of China-listed equities in a benchmark index.

The ETF providers would need to obtain quotas under China's Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor or Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor programmes. Additional investment quotas for this programme will be subject to special treatment, meaning approval will take less time than usual, the bourses said.

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission is discussing with Chinese authorities the possibility of dual-listed ETFs in China. But an ETF Connect is proving difficult to build, Christina Choi, SFC executive director and head of the investment products division, said last year. She cited issues including differences in cross-border settlement systems and operating timings. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

Witness 'co-ordinated trades in Blumont with another remisier'

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

Mapletree Industrial Trust reports Q4 DPU of 3.08 Singapore cents

ComfortDelGro sets up country head post in Australia, appoints COO for SBS Transit

Global Invacom surges after deal to acquire Tactilis unit called off

Editor's Choice

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

BT_20190423_YOGUOCO23_3760743.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Real Estate

GuocoLand to redefine office leasing at Guoco Midtown

lwx_Blumont Group_230419_1.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Witness 'co-ordinated trades in Blumont with another remisier'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening