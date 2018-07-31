Japfa back in the black with Q2 profit of US$29.6m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED Indonesia agri-food firm Japfa Ltd posted a net profit of US$29.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, a turnaround from its net loss of US$3.4 million in the year-ago period, it announced on Monday evening after the market closed.
Revenue rose
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg