Jardine Cycle & Carriage H2 underlying profit rises 0.5% to US$576.8 million

JARDINE Cycle & Carriage (JC&C) posted an underlying profit of US$576.8 million for the second half ended Dec 31, 2023, a 0.5 per cent increase from the year-ago period. This has enabled the group to turn in a full-year underlying profit growth of 5.8 per cent.

The group on Tuesday (Feb 27) attributed the “strong” full-year growth, which lifted underlying profit to almost US$1.2 billion, to record results from Astra, which is one of Indonesia’s largest diversified business groups with core businesses spanning heavy equipment and mining.

In particular, Astra contributed US$1 billion to the group’s underlying profit, 12 per cent higher than the previous year. This reflected improved performances from most of its businesses, the group stated.

Its direct motor interests segment contributed US$68 million, which is 8 per cent more than in FY22, on higher profits from Tunas Ridean in Indonesia and Cycle & Carriage Bintang in Malaysia.

Contributions from the group’s other strategic interests fell 2 per cent to S$84 million, however, due to a drop in earnings reported by Refrigeration Engineering Electrical. This was offset by higher profits in Siam City Cement.

The group’s H2 revenue, meanwhile, fell 4.1 per cent to US$10.5 billion, from US$11 billion in the year-ago period. Full-year revenue came in at US$22.2 billion, 3.1 per cent higher than the year before.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Underlying earnings per share for the half was US$1.46, up from US$1.45 in the year-ago period. For the full year, underlying earnings per share was US$2.94, versus FY22’s US$2.77.

The board has proposed a final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of US$0.90 per share for the year, up from US$0.83 per share in 2022. This will bring the total dividend for the year to US$1.18 per share, which is 6.3 per cent higher than 2022’s US$1.11 per share.