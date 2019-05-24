You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Jason Marine full-year earnings soar to S$191,000 on forex movements

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 12:05 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

JASON Marine Group saw FY2019 revenue dip 8.4 per cent to S$29 million for the year ended March, due to weak demand for its goods in the marine and oil and gas industries, the company announced on Thursday.

The firm's full-year earnings quadrupled to S$191,000 compared to last year, albeit bolstered by foreign exchange movements.

Excluding forex gains and losses, allowance for impairment of other receivables and fair-value loss on derivative financial instruments, net profit would have fallen 26.2 per cent to S$1.2 million for FY2019, as compared to S$1.7 million for FY2018.

Jason Marine has declared a first and final dividend of 0.5 cent per share, unchanged from a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company saw some improvement in gross profit margin to 35.1 per cent in FY2019 from 32.3 per cent in FY2018, due to the progress recognition of a major Singapore-based contract in the information communication technology space.

However, the outlook remains dismal. US-China trade tensions may have an impact on the business, while financial performance "will continue to be affected by the uncertainties and developments in the marine and offshore oil and gas industry", the company said in its results statement.

"Soft demand for goods and services coupled with intense market competition will continue to exert pressure on margins," it added.

Shares of Jason Marine last traded at 12 Singapore cents on May 7. 

Companies & Markets

Pine Capital unit sues former CEO, directors and managers

Yorkshine Holdings to appeal delisting notice from SGX

Boustead Projects Q4 earnings slip 2% to S$5.7m on weaker margins

Atlantic Navigation extends contract with Middle Eastern oil firm to 2020

Sunpower bags 43.6m yuan contract from Chinese petrochemical firm

Great Eastern offers critical illness plan insuring three generations in market first

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

BP_Temasek_230519_9.jpg
May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ux8gd0csc6ske6k95q.jpg
May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in April, core inflation eases

doc75h1ctf4e0j17y6sx8ts_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
May 23, 2019
Transport

COE for smaller cars dives as buying stalls

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening