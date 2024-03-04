Julius Baer names new group head of South-east Asia

Vivienne Tay

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 10:17 am
Julius Baer

JULIUS Baer has appointed Malcolm Tay as group head of South-east Asia, a newly created role based in Singapore, it said on Monday (Mar 4).

He joins the bank from Credit Suisse, where he was most recently deputy market group head and market leader for Indonesia.

Julius Baer said his appointment is a key step in its strategy to consolidate leadership and foster growth throughout the region. In his new role, he reports to Yee Chin Lit, market head for South-east Asia.

Before Credit Suisse, Tay spent 18 years at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management and was its group head of South-east Asia. He also held stints at Merrill Lynch and was the co-head of Citi Private Bank’s Indonesia onshore private bank for a decade.

Yee said: “His appointment not only reinforces the depth and strength of our leadership bench, but also underscores our dedication to Asia as an important second home market for us.”

