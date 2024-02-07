Jumbo Group opens first Nanjing outlet, two franchised outlets in Hainan

Goh Ruoxue

Published Wed, Feb 07, 2024 · 9:02 pm
The new Jumbo Seafood outlet in the Nanjing International Finance Centre spans 668 square metres.
PHOTO: JUMBO GROUP

Jumbo Group

FOOD and beverage (F&B) player Jumbo Group announced on Wednesday (Feb 7) that it had opened its first outlet in Nanjing, China earlier on Saturday.

Located at the Nanjing International Finance Centre in the city’s central business district, the Jumbo Seafood outlet spans 668 square metres.

The group also said it had recently opened two franchised outlets in collaboration with Sanya Summer Station Le Crab F&B. The Jumbo Seafood and Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh outlets are situated at the Summer Station Plaza in Sanya, the southernmost city in the Hainan province.

Shares of Jumbo Group slipped S$0.005, or 1.9 per cent, to close at S$0.26 on Wednesday, before the announcement.

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

China

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Tesla asks which jobs are critical, stoking layoff fears

Fresh charges, US$15 million in secret funds emerge at Ng Yu Zhi’s latest court appearance

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust H2 DPU declines 3.75% to HK$0.077

Geo Energy Resources secures US$35 million investment

MCST of Woodlands industrial property initiates civil lawsuit against owners Wee Hur

‘Are you serious?’: OK Lim’s lawyer Davinder Singh squares off with Hin Leong ex-employee

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article