Jumbo Group opens first Nanjing outlet, two franchised outlets in Hainan

FOOD and beverage (F&B) player Jumbo Group announced on Wednesday (Feb 7) that it had opened its first outlet in Nanjing, China earlier on Saturday.

Located at the Nanjing International Finance Centre in the city’s central business district, the Jumbo Seafood outlet spans 668 square metres.

The group also said it had recently opened two franchised outlets in collaboration with Sanya Summer Station Le Crab F&B. The Jumbo Seafood and Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh outlets are situated at the Summer Station Plaza in Sanya, the southernmost city in the Hainan province.

Shares of Jumbo Group slipped S$0.005, or 1.9 per cent, to close at S$0.26 on Wednesday, before the announcement.