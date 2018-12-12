You are here

Jumbo opens first Jumbo Seafood outlet in 10 years in Ion Orchard

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 8:31 PM
JUMBO Group opened a Jumbo Seafood restaurant in Ion Orchard in Singapore this week, marking the first time it opened a Jumbo Seafood outlet here in a decade.

It is also the first outlet of the signature chilli crab brand to be housed in a shopping mall in Singapore. Other locations are at the East Coast Seafood Centre, Riverside Point, The Riverwalk, Dempsey Hill and National Service Resort & Country Club's Changi Clubhouse.

Ang Kiam Meng, group chief executive and executive director of Jumbo Group, said in a statement: "While our efforts in the last five years have been focused on bringing our brand and sharing Singapore's heritage dishes to other parts of the region, we are constantly on the look-out for good locations to expand our JUMBO Seafood network of restaurants in Singapore, and we believe that we have found an ideal location in Ion Orchard."

The Orchard location could also attract both shoppers and the corporate crowd, he added.

The 5,400 sq ft outlet can accommodate 160 people and includes four VIP rooms.

Jumbo now has 17 Jumbo Seafood outlets across Asia. The company plans to open another Jumbo Seafood outlet, a new Teochew cuisine restaurant and at least two more Tsui Wah outlets in Singapore.

Jumbo's counter closed on Wednesday at S$0.40, up S$0.01 or 2.6 per cent. 

