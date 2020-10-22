You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel completes investment in Mumbai township JV

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 9:35 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

KEPPEL Corp's wholly-owned subsidiary Lipalton has completed its investment into Kapstone Constructions, and now holds 49 per cent of the latter's total voting rights.

Kapstone is Lipalton's joint venture (JV) with Indian developer Rustomjee Group, to develop the 51.4 hectare Urbania integrated township in the Thane district of Mumbai.

In an exchange filing at 12am on Thursday, Keppel said Lipalton has subscribed for 10 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) for 2,544 rupees (S$47.20), Series I compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) for about 1.22 billion rupees subject to post-completion adjustments, and Series II-C CCDs for around 2.79 billion rupees.

Keppel had announced last December that after the 49 per cent stake purchase is completed, it will jointly develop with Rustomjee about 7,400 homes and retail units with a total gross floor area of about five million square feet in the Urbania township.

The development cost for the first phase, which will comprise some 460 residential units, was expected to be around 4.02 billion rupees, Keppel said in its Dec 15 filing.

SEE ALSO

Pompeo to raise China concerns on Asia tour

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks begin with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped slightly at the open on Thursday morning following recent gains and as hopes...

Oct 22, 2020 09:33 AM
Garage

Quibi streaming service to shut down

[SAN FRANCISCO] Quibi on Wednesday announced it is pulling the plug on the "quick bites" television service aimed at...

Oct 22, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.77...

Oct 22, 2020 09:13 AM
Stocks

Cyber security firm McAfee raises US$620m in US IPO

[NEW YORK] Cyber security firm McAfee Corp sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday at US$20 a...

Oct 22, 2020 09:09 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares near two-week low as energy, financial stocks weigh

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slumped to a near two-week low on Thursday, weighed by energy and financial stocks,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

Thailand weighs impact of upcoming US elections

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits over differences with board

Online shopping looks hot - but 80% of e-tailers are in the red

Singapore's shophouse comeback continues; River Valley, Bugis properties for sale

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for