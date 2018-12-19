You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp secures residential site in Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 6:21 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

KEPPEL Corporation's subsidiary Keppel Land China has secured a 10.97-hectare residential site in the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City for a total consideration of 1.07 billion yuan (S$214 million).

A total of 392 units of terrace houses and 180 units of low-rise apartments will be developed on the site. The project is expected to be launched in Q4 of 2019, and is targeted at upper-middle income homebuyers.

The total development cost for the project is expected to be in excess of 1.90 billion yuan, said Keppel Corp.

The site is located within the mature Start-Up Area of the Eco-City and is in close proximity to amenities such as Tianjin Binhai Foreign Language School, Yongding Zhou Cultural Park and No 1 Community Centre. It is also near Seasons City, a mixed-use development currently being developed by Keppel Land.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The site is also about 20 minutes' drive away from Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area, one of the first national-level economic and technological development areas in China. Upon the completion of the Z4 rail line, the Eco-City's connectivity to other parts of Tianjin will be enhanced, said Keppel Corp.

Ben Lee, president of Keppel Land China, said: "Our eco-friendly homes have been well received by the market. To date, Keppel Land has launched about 4,500 units of homes in the Eco-City, of which about 98 per cent have been sold. A further 346 units of homes will be launched in 2019."

Companies & Markets

Huan Hsin receives delisting notice, must provide exit offer; company to appeal

Ying Li discloses take-up rate for Beijing project built amid purchase curbs

Broker's take: RHB still 'neutral' on Kimly, but says ongoing probe may cap upside

Grab users face problem with ride-hailing platform's mobile app on Wednesday morning

Medical technology firm Biolidics' shares slump in Catalist debut

Stocks to watch: Trendlines Group, SPH Reit, Keppel Corp

Editor's Choice

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_PGKIMLY19_3647215.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly to focus on core biz of running coffeeshops

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
5 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

nz-stocks-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

AK_DB_1912.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong, Singapore sees exodus of almost 50 investment bankers since May

Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Huan Hsin receives delisting notice, must provide exit offer; company to appeal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening