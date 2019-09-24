You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp to issue S$200m in notes due 2026

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 11:32 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

KEPPEL Corporation has priced the issue of its S$200 million notes due 2026, it said on Tuesday.

The notes, which will be issued under Keppel's US$5 billion multi-currency medium-term note programme, will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually, and have a tenor of seven years.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation has been appointed the sole dealer of the notes.Net proceeds from the issuance will be used by the company for general corporate or working capital purposes.The notes are expected to be issued on or about Oct 1 and are likely to be listed on the Singapore Exchange on or about the following business day.

Keppel Corp shares closed at S$6.14 on Tuesday, up 10 cents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Kimly to acquire coffeeshop property at Teck Whye for S$14m

Offer for PS Group Holdings fair and reasonable: IFA

Trendlines gets conditional investment commitments of up to US$22m

SGX RegCo urges caution when dealing in Mirach Energy shares

Sembcorp to bring smart energy solutions to Vietnam in tripartite pact

Hot stock: Precision manufacturer Shinvest shares hit year high in early trade

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly