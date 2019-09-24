Keppel Corp to issue S$200m in notes due 2026

KEPPEL Corporation has priced the issue of its S$200 million notes due 2026, it said on Tuesday.

The notes, which will be issued under Keppel's US$5 billion multi-currency medium-term note programme, will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually, and have a tenor of seven years.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation has been appointed the sole dealer of the notes.Net proceeds from the issuance will be used by the company for general corporate or working capital purposes.The notes are expected to be issued on or about Oct 1 and are likely to be listed on the Singapore Exchange on or about the following business day.

Keppel Corp shares closed at S$6.14 on Tuesday, up 10 cents.