Keppel Corp turns corner in Q3 from record Q2 losses

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
KEPPEL Corp turned the corner sequentially in the third quarter after posting record losses of S$697 million in the preceding period that led Temasek Holdings to abandon a partial takeover bid in August and left the stock limping in the aftermath.
Net profit for the three...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes