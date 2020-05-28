Keppel Corp unveils 10-year roadmap with focus on four key segments

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE conglomerate Keppel Corp has unveiled a 10-year roadmap that sharpens its focus on four key segments and on growing the units as an integrated business, with an eye on mergers and acquisitions and divestments of selected assets.
Under Vision 2030, which was a year in the making...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes