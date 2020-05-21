You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit acquires Netherlands data centre tenant

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 9:01 AM
UPDATED Thu, May 21, 2020 - 9:33 AM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

KEPPEL DC Reit has acquired Borchveste Almere, its tenant at a data centre in the Netherlands, in order to hold a direct relationship with the sub-tenant, the real estate investment trust's (Reit) manager said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The Reit's wholly-owned subsidiary, KDCR Almere, owns the data centre in Almere leased to Borchveste Almere.

Borchveste Almere's sole business is a sub-lease with a client for the data centre. The acquisition allows Keppel DC Reit to have a direct relationship with this client.

The Reit's trustee, Perpetual (Asia), on Wednesday purchased the entire issued share capital of Borchveste Almere from sellers Borchveste, Reggestaete Cybercenter, VolkerWessels Bouw & Vastgoedontwikkeling Deelnemingen, and Weshold Deelnemingen for a price of one euro (S$1.55).

The purchase price took into consideration the pro forma net asset value of Borchveste Almere shares as zero euro.

SEE ALSO

Keppel T&T pares stake in Keppel DC Reit for S$2.42 per unit

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the Reit's financial performance for 2020.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Keppel Data Centres Holding - a subsidiary of the Reit's sponsor, Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation - agreed to be responsible for the expenses in relation to Borchveste Almere.

Keppel Data Centres owns a data centre adjacent to KDCR Almere's data centre.

Units of Keppel DC Reit closed at S$2.43 on Wednesday, down S$0.02 or 1 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 09:25 AM
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical directors take 20% fee cut, managers forgo bonus

WITH effect from June 1, the board of Thomson Medical Group (TMG) will take a 20 per cent cut in directors’ fees....

May 21, 2020 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.17 ...

May 21, 2020 09:01 AM
Companies & Markets

Del Monte Pacific sells 12% stake in Philippine unit for US$120m

FOOD and beverage company Del Monte Pacific on Thursday said it has sold a 12 per cent stake in its indirect wholly-...

May 21, 2020 08:55 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus deaths rise by 1,561 in 24 hours: tracker

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 1,561 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 93,406...

May 21, 2020 08:53 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand opens bars as more curbs eased, four-day work week idea floated

[WELLINGTON] Bars and pubs opened in New Zealand for the first time in months on Thursday, as restrictions to limit...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.