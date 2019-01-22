You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust's Q4 DPU flat at 0.93 Singapore cents

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 6:42 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust (KIT) on Tuesday reported a distribution per unit (DPU) of 0.93 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, unchanged from the year-ago period.

Profit attributable to unitholders more than doubled to S$20.4 million in the quarter, up from S$9.6 million a year ago. This was mainly due to higher contributions from its portfolio company Basslink, which owns and operates the Basslink Interconnector between the states of Victoria and Tasmania.

Revenue for the quarter was up 8.9 per cent to S$172.2 million from S$158.1 million last year. KIT attributed the increase to higher revenue from City Gas, which produces and retails piped town gas, as well as a one-off cumulative availability adjustment for Basslink's service outage between March 25 and June 5, 2018.

KIT's net asset value decreased to 27.3 Singapore cents per unit as at Dec 31, 2018, down from 29.9 Singapore cents in the previous year. This was primarily attributable to distributions to unitholders, and partially offset by marked-to-market movements of derivative financial instruments and profit recognised for the period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Units of KIT closed at S$0.515 on Tuesday before results were announced, down one Singapore cent or 1.91 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Two YuuZoo independent directors resign

Raffles Place serviced residence was sold at highest offer, Ascott Reit clarifies

Keppel DC Reit DPU up 5.7% in Q4

Oxley unit to sell off Dublin properties for 204m euros

Sanli bags S$51.5m of PUB contracts at Kranji plant; order book at S$185.9m

China Everbright Water issues 700m yuan of 3.89% five-year bonds

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 The man who sold Thai Express returns
4 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

Grange Heights_image.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Real Estate

Grange Heights relaunches en-bloc bid with price unchanged

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening