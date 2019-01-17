You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel-KBS US Reit completes acquisition of Florida office property

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 8:16 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

KEPPEL-KBS US Reit's (real estate investment trust) manager has announced on Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Maitland Promenade I, an office property located in the Maitland submarket of Orlando, Florida, for US$48.5 million from The Realty Associates Fund X.

Maitland Promenade I has a net lettable area of 230,371 square feet, with a committed occupancy rate of 98.1 per cent as at Oct 25, 2018.

It had previously announced its intention to acquire the property on Nov 28, 2018. Back then, chief executive and chief investment officer of the manager, David Snyder, said the acquisition is part of the Reit's strategy to grow its portfolio by acquiring quality income-producing properties in "first choice sub-markets with positive macroeconomic and office fundamentals".

Maitland is the Reit's 13th property, and increases its committed portfolio occupancy from 90.1 per cent to 91.9 per cent, bringing total assets under management to US$1.04 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Keppel-KBS US Reit rose US$0.005 or 0.77 per cent to close at US$0.655 on Wednesday.

Companies & Markets

Sunrise Shares general offer turns unconditional, closing date extended

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Switching up pace to narrow Singapore boards' gender divide

President Halimah's address on board-diversity journey bang on

Sino Grandness served letter of demand from shareholder

First Reit's Q4 DPU unchanged from a year ago

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP
5 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_NODX_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports down 8.5% in December

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening