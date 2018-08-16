You are here

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 12:56 PM

Keppel Land's chief financial officer Lim Kei Hin has died on Aug 10 at the age of 60.
KEPPEL Land's chief financial officer Lim Kei Hin has died on Aug 10 at the age of 60.

Mr Lim died peacefully last Friday and was cremated in Frankfurt, Germany, according to an obituary in The Straits Times

He leaves behind his wife Irene, daughter Kelly and son Zachary.

A wake is being held in Singapore from Thursday to noon on Sunday.

Mr Lim was appointed Keppel Land CFO in 2007, after more than 20 years of diverse experience in different financial and general management roles in Singapore, Philippines, Australia and the US.

He was with Singapore Airlines from 1982-2000 and was CFO of SATS before joining Keppel Land.

