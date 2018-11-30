You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit divests 20% stake in Ocean Financial Centre to Allianz for S$537.3m

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 8:16 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

AK_KReit_3011.jpg
Keppel Reit is selling a 20 per cent stake in Ocean Financial Centre to Allianz Real Estate for S$537.3 million, but will retain a majority 79.9-per cent interest in the property, its manager Keppel Reit Management said on Friday.
PHOTO: KEPPEL REIT MANAGEMENT

KEPPEL Reit is selling a 20 per cent stake in Ocean Financial Centre to Allianz Real Estate for S$537.3 million, but will retain a majority 79.9-per cent interest in the property, its manager Keppel Reit Management said on Friday. 

This is the German insurer’s property investment arm’s first core office investment in Singapore.

Independent valuer Cushman and Wakefield VHS had valued the property at about S$2.62 billion as of Nov 15, or S$525.3 million based on 20 per cent of the property. 

The agreed purchase price of S$537.3 million is 16.8 per cent or S$77.1 million higher than the historical purchase price of S$460.2 million, and net gain is estimated at S$6.9 million after deducting transaction costs, said the Reit manager. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The manager believes that the sale will help it realise capital gains for its unitholders, while maintaining exposure to a strengthening Singapore office market. 

It is also of the view that the deal will aid in portfolio optimisation, with proceeds from the sale providing it with the financial flexibility to continue its unit buyback programme, distribute capital top-ups, pare down debt or fund growth through reinvestments. In addition, a divestment fee of S$2.7 million will be paid to the manager in accordance with terms of the trust deed.

Keppel Reit currently holds a 99.9 per cent interest in Ocean Financial Centre through Ocean Properties LLP (OPLLP). Upon completion of the divestment, which is targeted by end-December, Keppel Reit Management will continue to be the asset manager for OPLLP in relation to Ocean Financial Centre. 

Ocean Financial Centre is a 43-storey Grade A office tower located at the intersection of the Raffles Place and Marina Bay financial precincts, with retail component on its ground floor and basement level. The property, with its  distinctive plant-covered external walls, has a total net lettable area of 877,635 square feet and a committed occupancy rate of 95.5 per cent as at Sept 30.

Mr Stuart Crow, head of capital markets, Asia Pacific,  for real estate consultancy JLL, said: “This transaction is indicative of global investors’ confidence in Singapore thanks to its ongoing political stability, robust infrastructure and strong market fundamentals. Singapore’s prime office rents have climbed a total of 18 per cent over six consecutive quarters since 2017.”

Units in Keppel Reit closed at S$1.16 apiece on Thursday, up 1.8 per cent, or two Singapore cents. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
3 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
4 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
5 Learning Chinese transcends just speaking the language
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

Nov 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly under MAS, CAD probe over its acquisition of Asian Story Corp

AK_SGX_3011.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Amplefield, No Signboard, Marco Polo Marine, Delong, Creative

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening