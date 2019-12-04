Keppel Reit obtains unsecured S$150m green loan facility

KEPPEL Reit's manager announced on Wednesday that it has obtained an unsecured S$150 million green loan facility from OCBC Bank.

This is Keppel Reit's second green loan facility, following a S$505 million green loan facility obtained in June this year.

This latest green loan facility can be used to finance or refinance eligible green projects as well as fund the further growth of Keppel Reit's green building portfolio. At the same time, the manager has also established the Keppel Reit Green Loan Framework, which is in line with the Green Loan Principles (2018) administered by the Loan Market Association and the Asia-Pacific Loan Market Association.

The Green Loan Framework comprises core elements that relate to the use of proceeds, project evaluation and selection process, management of proceeds as well as reporting process.

Paul Tham, CEO of the manager, said: "This commitment extends beyond upholding high environmental standards at our properties, but also covers our financing. Our Green Loan Framework will provide a clear and structured guide for Keppel Reit as we grow our proportion of green funding sources in our continued drive to build a sustainable future."