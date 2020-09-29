Keppel seeks to unlock value S$3-5B of assets over next 3 years

KEPPEL Corporation has identified assets valued at S$17.5 billion that can be "monetised over time and channelled towards growth initiatives". It will seek to unlock value for S$3 billion to S$5 billion worth of these assets over the next three years.

Speaking at a media and analyst briefing to reaffirm the company's Vision 2030 roadmap, Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua said these assets include landbank, non-core assets such as oil rigs, and funds. Their values are based on the group's balance sheet as at end-June.

Shares of Keppel closed at S$4.30 each on Tuesday, giving the group a market capitalisation of S$7.5 billion.

The assets identified for monetisation do not include Keppel's business platforms, such as its offshore and marine (O&M) yards or its trust holdings. But Keppel said it will commence a strategic review of the O&M business.

The company said that it is now exploring both organic and inorganic options amid the sector's "challenging environment". A slump in oil prices has weighed on the global oil and gas industry.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While unwilling to disclose specific details, Mr Loh said that "all options are available to the group" - including the highly-speculated merger of Keppel O&M with rival Sembcorp Marine, as well as a complete divestment of the segment.

Organic options include reviewing the strategy and business model of Keppel O&M, assessing its current capacity and global network of yards and restructuring to seek opportunities as a developer of renewable energy assets; while inorganic options would range from strategic mergers to disposal.