You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel to develop its first autonomous vessel for operations in Singapore

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 10:02 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

KEPPEL Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Singmarine, will develop an autonomous tug that will be operated by Keppel Smit Towage.

It is expected to be one of Singapore's first autonomous vessels when the project is completed in 4Q 2020.

To develop the autonomous tug, Keppel O&M has secured a grant of up to S$2 million from the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) under its Maritime Innovation and Technology Fund.Chris Ong, chief executive officer of Keppel O&M, said: "We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation with the development of autonomous tugs that are commercially viable. The maritime industry is transforming and we are glad to be able to partner MPA and the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS) in exploring how to improve the industry with new technologies."

The project will involve modifying a 65 MT tug by retrofitting advanced systems such as position manoeuvring, digital pilot vision, as well as collision detection and avoidance. An onshore command centre will also be set up to remotely control the tug.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Quah Ley Hoon, chief executive of MPA, said: "Autonomous vessels are the next exciting phase of development in the maritime industry and in Maritime Singapore. We are constantly looking out for the next new technology to pilot and testbed in an effort to develop Maritime Singapore to be more efficient, productive and technologically advanced. This is one of five autonomous vessel projects that MPA is supporting as part of our marine autonomous surface ship testbedding programme."

As part of the project, Keppel O&M, through its technology arm Keppel Marine and Deepwater Technology, will work with MPA and TCOMS to develop various technologies and be the system integrator for the autonomous solutions. These technologies include a digital twin of the tug to simulate vessel behaviour in multiple scenarios and optimise vessel operations, as well as data analytics tools to improve the control and response of the tug. 

Keppel O&M is also partnering M1 to leverage the telco's ultra-low latency 4.5G network connectivity to establish standards and data transfer links for the ship-to-shore communication, and support mission-critical Internet of Things maritime applications.

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
5 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 9, 2019
Stocks

5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

doc74ug5ext5031fq80ne8i_doc72d1ruxjpkwssap5f28.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGmsia_090419_32.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to start talks on maritime boundary delimitation within a month

lwx_hyflux_090419_50.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening