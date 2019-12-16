You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel unit invests S$5m in environmental solutions firm Zerowaste Asia

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 8:17 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

KEPPEL Seghers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corp's infrastructure arm, will take an 18.18 per cent stake in Zerowaste Asia for S$5 million.

Zerowaste Asia's environmental solutions will enhance Keppel Seghers' portfolio, which comprises a range of solutions for wastewater treatment and water recycling, said Keppel Corp in a press statement on Monday.

Singapore-based Zerowaste Asia, which also has a presence in China, has a proprietary technology which removes heavy metals and pollutants from waste, and recycles detoxified waste into materials for land reclamation and construction. The company also treats wastewater for reuse in industrial operations.

These solutions will complement Keppel Seghers' proprietary waste-to-energy technology, which reduces the volume of solid waste to be landfilled by up to 90 per cent. They will provide further treatment to extract heavy metals and pollutants from incineration fly ash and bottom ash, allowing the ash to be further reused instead of being landfilled, Keppel Corp said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It added that Zerowaste Asia's solutions can also repurpose wastewater for reuse or further treat the wastewater to meet increasingly stringent disposal criteria.

SEE ALSO

KepLand to take 49% stake in Mumbai township JV

Tan Boon Leng, executive director (environmental infrastructure) of Keppel Infrastructure, said the strategic investment "creates synergies and opens up new possibilities for the Keppel Group as a provider of solutions for sustainable urbanisation".

The transaction is not expected to have a significant impact on Keppel Corp's earnings per share and net tangible asset per share for the current financial year.

Shares in Keppel Corp closed at S$6.72 on Friday, up 0.2 per cent or one Singapore cent. 

Companies & Markets

Addvalue to issue shares, options to Bright Star Tech

CapitaLand Commercial Trust issues 10b yen maiden green bond

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Sunpower with 'buy', S$0.81 target price

Debao unit forms JV for land development, urban renewal in China

Camsing Healthcare's suspended chairman withdraws requisition for EGM

Mercurius gets deadline extension to stay listed, takes out S$1.75m in loans

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 05:21 PM
Consumer

Electrolux sees extra US costs hitting Q4 earnings

[STOCKHOLM] Appliance maker Electrolux AB said on Sunday its North American business would take a higher than...

Dec 16, 2019 05:19 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close down on profit-taking

TOKYO stocks closed marginally lower on Monday, with traders taking money off the table following a rally in the...

Dec 16, 2019 05:16 PM
Consumer

UK's Cineworld to buy Canada's Cineplex for C$2.15b

[LONDON] Britain's Cineworld Group plans to buy Canada's Cineplex for C$2.15 billion (S$2.22 billion), adding to a...

Dec 16, 2019 05:08 PM
Stocks

HK stocks start week with losses, China shares up

HONG Kong stocks dipped Monday as investors await the release of details after China and the US last week said they...

Dec 16, 2019 05:06 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese President Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader: media

[HONG KONG] Chinese President Xi Jinping met Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday where he said he...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly