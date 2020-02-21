You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Kimly acquires portfolio of food outlet properties for S$55.8m

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 9:05 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CATALIST-LISTED coffeeshop consolidator Kimly has agreed to acquire a S$55.8 million portfolio of food outlet properties, comprising four coffeeshops, three industrial canteen units and a restaurant unit.

It will pay for the acquisition with cash of S$45.8 million.

Kimly will also raise S$10 million through the issuance of 40 million new shares at S$0.25 apiece, representing a premium of 8.7 per cent to the last traded price of S$0.23.

The four coffeeshops are located at Block 7 Everton Park, Block 246 Hougang Street 22, Block 380 Clementi Avenue 5 and Block 347 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

The restaurant and one industrial canteen are located at 38 Jalan Pemimpin. The other two industrial canteens are located at 28 Senang Crescent.

SEE ALSO

Kimly director retires, does not intend to seek re-election

Kimly said: "The group continues to distinguish itself from its competitors by having better control over its business processes and its involvement in various aspects of the supply. Besides managing food outlets, the group is also able to operate its own food stalls and supply the food stalls with semi and/or finished food products from its newly expanded central kitchen."

It added that the supply of long-term leasehold coffeeshop properties for sale or lease in Singapore has become increasingly limited.

"Coffeeshop properties with strategic locations and large footfalls are particularly in demand. Through the acquisition, the group secures its long-term right of use of these properties to expand and grow its network of food outlets, and will continue to acquire and/or operate more strategically located food outlets in mature estates with established footfalls," it noted.

Kimly shares closed flat at S$0.23 on Friday before the announcement was made.

Companies & Markets

Memiontec to raise funds in Catalist listing for regional expansion

Maxi-Cash posts 43% rise in 2019 net profit of S$14.8m

Starburst Holdings says expects new contract win for its unit

United Engineers to be delisted from SGX with effect from Feb 26

LifeBrandz to acquire Yakiniku restaurant in Japan for S$200,000

Isetan Singapore warns of 'substantially higher net loss' for FY2019

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 21, 2020 08:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Memiontec to raise funds in Catalist listing for regional expansion

WATER treatment firm Memiontec Holdings is looking to list on the Singapore bourse.

Feb 21, 2020 08:09 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 10 more patients discharged; 1 new case linked to woman with dengue

[SINGAPORE] Ten more patients who had the coronavirus disease have been discharged, the highest number since...

Feb 21, 2020 08:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Maxi-Cash posts 43% rise in 2019 net profit of S$14.8m

CATALIST-LISTED pawnbroker Maxi-Cash Financial Service on Friday said it made a net profit of S$14.8 million in 2019...

Feb 21, 2020 07:46 PM
Consumer

Durians stack up in Malaysia as coronavirus freezes China demand

[KUALA LUMPUR] A shortage of labour and electrical power outlets in backed-up Chinese ports as a result of the...

Feb 21, 2020 07:15 PM
Transport

Jaguar Land Rover shelves plan to sell bonds to raise cash

[LONDON] Jaguar Land Rover Automotive has shelved plans to issue a US dollar bond after investors demanded too high...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly