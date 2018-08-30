You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Kitchen Culture incurs S$3.8m loss for fiscal 2018

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 8:17 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@leemeixianbt

KITCHEN Culture on Thursday posted revenue of S$14.5 million for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, compared with S$49.6 million for the 18-month financial period from Jan 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017, as the group is in the midst of changing its financial year-end from December to June.

Besides the shorter reporting period, the company also attributed the lower turnover to lower revenue contribution from the residential projects segment due to fewer projects on hand, as well as from the distribution and retail segment due mainly to slowdown in retail sales.

Earnings wise, it incurred a net loss of S$3.8 million, compared to a net loss of S$6.9 million for the prior 18-month period. Loss per share was 3.8 Singapore cents, versus 6.9 Singapore cents for the preceding period, on the back of the lower revenue and shorter 12-month period.

The group said that the business outlook in Singapore and in the regions which it operates in is expected to remain challenging and competitive for the next 12 months, given the present economic outlook and uncertainty in the global economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There are plans to broaden the group’s business by entering the mass market sector through a relaunch of the group’s Pureform brand for kitchen and wardrobe systems, and any interior fit-out solutions, as well as to expand the group’s businesses through KROOM, which retails premium kitchen appliances and accessories, and kitchen and wardrobe systems," it added.

Companies & Markets

Capital World's full-year profit down 17.7% to RM57.7m

Benchmarking, behavioural insights tapped to improve Singapore workplace safety

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

ASL Marine narrows Q4 loss on higher gross profit

800 Super falls a further 19% on weak results

Koufu's Q2 net profit slips 2.6%

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

SINGAPORE-ASEAN-TRADE-044929.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

BT_20180830_ASEAN2_3546862.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean service providers, exporters to gain from new agreements

BT_20180830_JAPANESE_3546958.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Stocks

Record 3.9t yen selloff so far this year weighing on Japan's bourse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening