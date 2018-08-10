You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Koh Brothers Group's Q2 net profit down 37%

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 8:38 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

CONSTRUCTION and property player Koh Brothers Group posted a net profit of S$961,000 for its second quarter, down 37 per cent from a year ago, partly due to a one-off compensation income recognised a year ago.

Revenue went up 30 per cent to S$85.7 million, mainly from improvements in the construction and building materials division.

Earnings per share was 0.24 Singapore cents, down from 0.37 cents a year ago.

No dividend was declared for the quarter.

In its outlook, the group said: “Although the construction sector remains challenging on the back of a competitive environment, being an established building and civil engineering contractor, we will continue to leverage on our strength to secure more projects in order to replenish our order book for sustainable long-term growth.”

The group also expects the private residential market to remain challenging as the various property cooling measures continue to weigh on the residential market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Ho Bee Land Q2 net profit nearly doubles to S$71.5m

Mewah International's Q2 net profit down 81.4%

KSH's Q1 net profit shrinks 3.8% to S$6m

Roxy-Pacific associate to acquire property in Revesby, Australia for A$9 million

Boustead Projects' net profit up 73% in Q1 on one-off gain

Higher revenue, better margins push Cortina Holdings' Q1 net profit up by 77%

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_100818_7.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

BP_India_100818_8.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
4 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
5 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 10, 2018
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

BP_NOBLE Group_100818_43.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening