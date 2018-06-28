You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Koufu plans S$85m IPO in July

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 5:40 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

HOMEGROWN food court operator Koufu has lodged a draft prospectus for a listing on the Singapore Exchange main board, with plans to start trading on July 18.

The initial public offering (IPO) could raise around S$85 million, and Koufu Group would have a market capitalisation of around S$350 million upon its debut, according to indicative terms seen by The Business Times.

These figures were not included in the preliminary prospectus lodged on Thursday.

Koufu was founded by executive chairman and chief executive officer Pang Lim in 2002, who began working straight out of primary school at the age of 13.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Pang became a small-time kopitiam owner in 1990, sharing the rent with his younger brother and uncle. They managed the drinks stall together and rented the other stalls out.

Mr Pang called his coffee shop business Aik Hua, but sold off this business in 2002, before unveiling Koufu. His wife and executive director, Ng Hoon Tien, is a co-founder.

Today, Koufu manages 47 food courts, 14 coffee shops, one hawker centre as well as a mall, Punggol Plaza in Singapore.

It also has one food court in Macau. Plans are underway to open a Koufu food court at Sengkang General and Community Hospital, and a Supertea F&B kiosk at Marina Bay Sands in July.

Koufu’s net profit last year was S$26.8 million, up 3.8 per cent from 2016. Revenue was steady at S$216.7 million.

Although it has no fixed dividend policy, Koufu intends to recommend dividends of at least 50 per cent of net profit after tax generated in 2018 and 2019. This will exclude an interim dividend of S$12.5 million that has already been paid by Koufu this year.

Koufu plans to use some S$40 million of the IPO proceeds to build an integrated facility to house a larger central kitchen. The rest will fund F&B outlet revamps and other expansion plans.

The IPO comprises an offering of new shares as well as a sale of vendor shares by Koufu's sole shareholder, Jun Yuan Holdings, which is controlled by Mr Pang and Mdm Ng. Mr Pang and Mdm Ng Hoon have agreed to a six-month lock-up period.

Koufu has three cornerstone investors – Maxi-Harvest Group, Qilin Asset Management and One Hill Investments, which is affiliated to the Ho Bee Group’s family investment management vehicle.

The cornerstone investors are not subject to any lock-up restrictions.

DBS is the sole issue manager, bookrunner and underwriter for the IPO. UOB is the co-manager and sub-underwriter.

Companies & Markets

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,258.61, up 0.1% on day

SIA paid CEO 14% less in FY2018, reflecting year-before performance

CapitaLand Retail China Trust issues S$130m, 3.25% four-year bond

Courts Asia offers to buy back S$75m of 5.75% notes due 2019 at 100.75% of par

Stocks to watch: Ipco, Serial System, Vallianz, EpiCentre

Serial System CEO assisting in 'certain investigations' in Taiwan

Editor's Choice

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
4 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_GST_280618_51.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Public feedback sought on proposed GST changes for imported services, including 'Netflix tax'

Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Draft GST bill to give taxman powers to force entry, make arrests without warrant for serious tax crimes

Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

S$1b worth of GST Vouchers, MediSave top-ups to benefit 1.6m Singaporeans

BP_SINGAPORE Airlines_280618_49.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA paid CEO 14% less in FY2018, reflecting year-before performance

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening