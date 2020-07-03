Koufu's Deli Asia deal to 'bring in the dough'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE proposed S$22 million acquisition of the Deli Asia group by food court and coffee shop operator Koufu Group is an "attractive" deal that could boost the mainboard-listed company's earnings per share, a CGS-CIMB report said on Wednesday.
The Deli Asia group -...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes