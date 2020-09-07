You are here

KrisEnergy receives 4th extension of debt moratorium

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 5:31 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

KRISENERGY has been granted a fourth extension to its debt moratorium, the upstream oil and gas company said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Monday.

The moratorium granted in September last year will now apply until Oct 27.

The firm is seeking protection from its creditors, which include DBS Bank, Keppel Shipyard, Rubicon Vantage International and holders of the various notes the company has issued, as it tries to restructure a debt to the tune of US$476.8 million.

KrisEnergy shares have been suspended since last August.

