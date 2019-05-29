You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Law firm Morrison & Foerster names Shirin Tang managing partner of Singapore office

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 11:20 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Morrison & Foerster - Shirin Tang.jpg
Shirin Tang, who specialises in private equity as well as mergers and acquisitions, has been named managing partner in Singapore at Morrison & Foerster.
PHOTO: MORRISON & FOERSTER

LAW firm Morrison & Foerster has appointed Shirin Tang, a partner in the firm’s corporate department, as managing partner of its Singapore office, effective June 1.

Ms Tang, who has been a partner at the firm for five years, succeeds Eric Piesner and Paul McKenzie, who were co-managing partners of the Singapore office.

Mr Piesner will continue to serve as Morrison & Foerster’s Asia managing partner, while Mr McKenzie will continue to be managing partner of the Beijing and Shanghai offices.

Ms Tang specialises in private equity as well as mergers and acquisitions, with a focus in the technology and real estate sectors. She also counsels clients in Asia on public and private company investments in the US.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She has led transactions with deal values totalling more than US$29 billion in the last three years.

Ms Tang also serves on the firm’s women’s strategy committee, which prioritises the advancement of women in the legal profession. About 20 of Morrison & Foerster’s practice groups are chaired or co-chaired by women, and women also make up 40 per cent of the firm’s board of directors.

Morrison & Foerster’s Singapore-based lawyers represent regional clients in the areas of corporate, fund formation, real estate and fintech. They are also often the preferred counsel for dispute resolution and anti-corruption, investigations and compliance matters, the firm said.

Companies & Markets

Top Global 'still evaluating' options to purchase office-retail units from Allied Tech director

Yoma Q4 profit soars to US$25.7m on fair value gains from investment properties

SunMoon sinks into the red with full-year loss of S$4.3m

Valuetronics FY19 profit down 2.6%, to pay out 20 HK cents per share

Nam Cheong unit bags RM80m 3-year chartering contracts for 3 offshore vessels

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_290519_38.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS says it does not engage in currency manipulation in response to US Treasury report

BP_CBD_290519_37.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Why Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam were added to US currency watchlist

lwx_office worker_290519_39.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picks up: MOM

lwx_sg_290519_25.jpg
May 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

4 in 5 Singapore firms fell prey to financial crimes over past year: Refinitiv poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening