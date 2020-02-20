Ley Choon units win construction, repair contracts worth S$55.6m

CATALIST-LISTED Ley Choon Group, which does underground utilities infrastructure construction and road works, said on Thursday that its subsidiaries have clinched three contracts worth approximately S$55.6 million in aggregate for repair works of underground services and infrastructure construction works.

The subsidiaries are Teacly (S), Ley Choon Constructions and Engineering, and Pan Alliance Technology International.

The contracts are not expected to have any material impact on the company's earnings for the current financial year ending March 31, 2020.

Ley Choon shares closed up 0.2 cent or 12.5 per cent to S$0.018 on Thursday before the announcement.