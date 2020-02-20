You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ley Choon units win construction, repair contracts worth S$55.6m

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 7:01 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CATALIST-LISTED Ley Choon Group, which does underground utilities infrastructure construction and road works, said on Thursday that its subsidiaries have clinched three contracts worth approximately S$55.6 million in aggregate for repair works of underground services and infrastructure construction works.

The subsidiaries are Teacly (S), Ley Choon Constructions and Engineering, and Pan Alliance Technology International.

The contracts are not expected to have any material impact on the company's earnings for the current financial year ending March 31, 2020.

Ley Choon shares closed up 0.2 cent or 12.5 per cent to S$0.018 on Thursday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Wilmar International core profit rises 23% to US$410m in Q4

ComfortDelGro increases taxi rental rebates by another S$10m

Hongkong Land buys 31b yuan prime plot on Shanghai's West Bund

UOB partners Pathlight School to donate 1,000 care packs to disadvantaged families amid Covid-19

Top Glove unit prices RM1.3b perpetual sukuk at 3.95% in maiden offering

KrisEnergy to miss principal, interest payments on more debts

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 06:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Wilmar International core profit rises 23% to US$410m in Q4

A STRONG performance from the tropical oils manufacturing business and improved oilseeds crush margins lifted Wilmar...

Feb 20, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 20, 2020 06:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.5% as Budget euphoria wanes

THE Singapore stock market took a slight retreat on Thursday as the post-Budget euphoria began to wane and concerns...

Feb 20, 2020 06:04 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.82...

Feb 20, 2020 05:57 PM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro increases taxi rental rebates by another S$10m

COMFORTDELGRO Taxi is providing beleaguered cabbies with about S$10 million in rental rebates till the end of April...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly