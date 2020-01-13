You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lian Beng Q2 earnings jump 51% as revenue doubles

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 11:27 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Lian Beng recorded a 51.1 per cent increase in net profit to S$11.2 million for the second quarter ended November, while revenue doubled to S$164.7 million. This translates to earnings per share of 2.24 cents for Q2, compared to 1.48 cents a year ago. 

The company also declared a S$0.01 interim dividend, unchanged from a year ago, to be paid out on Feb 10. 

The rise in Lian Beng's Q2 revenue came from both its construction and property development segments. Higher revenue in the former segment arose from projects in their initial stages, while the latter segment benefited from contributions of the Mactaggart Foodlink industrial property. 

The increase in the level of construction activity enabled Lian Beng to record a 44.2 per cent increase in gross profit to S$24.8 million in Q2, compared to S$17.2 million a year ago. Lian Beng also recorded a S$600,000 gain on disposal of a former subsidiary that held the development site at 50 Lorong 21 Geylang.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For H1FY2020, Lian Beng saw net profit rise 37.7 per cent to S$18.6 million, on the back of a 88.4 per cent jump in revenue to S$311.4 million. 

SEE ALSO

SPH posts 17.2% fall in Q1 net profit on lower print ad revenue

The company's order book to date stands at S$1.6 billion, which it believes will give support through FY2023. As at end-November, Lian Beng had S$172.4 million in cash. 

It has secured a total of four contracts worth an aggregate S$693 million since the start of FY2020. Most recently, in December 2019, it clinched a S$178 million contract via its unit, United Tec Construction Pte Ltd, to construct a 640-unit private residential development at Clementi Avenue 1. 

Lian Beng said that it is "cautiously optimistic" about the construction industry, even as demand hit a five-year high in 2019 and is projected to remain strong in the year ahead.

"At the same time, through its property development subsidiary SLB Development Ltd, it will continue to monitor the property market closely for opportunities to replenish its land bank, while also embarking on its new fund management business," the company said in its press release. 

Lian Beng shares closed flat at S$0.525 on Monday.

Companies & Markets

TEE Intl proposes sale of TEE Land stake to Amcorp unit for S$50.62m

SATS unit wins 25-year cargo terminal concession in Saudi Arabia

China Haida fails to get SGX nod for S$3.3m rights issue

SPH posts 17.2% fall in Q1 net profit on lower print ad revenue

SLB posts Q2 net profit of S$3.6m, enters fund management JV

DFI posts 48% drop in Q3 earnings to RM7.9m

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 11:20 PM
Transport

Ousted Ghosn seeks retirement benefit from Renault

[PARIS] The former chief executive of Renault Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan while awaiting trial on financial...

Jan 13, 2020 11:11 PM
Companies & Markets

TEE Intl proposes sale of TEE Land stake to Amcorp unit for S$50.62m

MAINBOARD-LISTED TEE International has entered into a conditional agreement to sell its 63.28 per cent stake in TEE...

Jan 13, 2020 10:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens near record highs ahead of trade deal, earnings

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened near all-time highs on Monday as investors awaited the signing of a preliminary trade...

Jan 13, 2020 10:22 PM
Life & Culture

'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

[LOS ANGELES] Dark comic book story Joker led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including...

Jan 13, 2020 10:14 PM
Government & Economy

Pakistan court annuls Musharaff's death sentence

[LAHORE] A Pakistan court on Monday annulled the death sentence handed to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly