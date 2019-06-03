You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust rated Ba3 by Moody’s, BB (EXP) by Fitch

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 3:13 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) has been assigned a corporate family rating of "Ba3" by Moody’s Investors Service, and an expected long-term issuer default rating of "BB (EXP)" by Fitch Ratings Singapore.

Both agencies gave a stable outlook, the Singapore-based real estate investment trust’s (Reit) manager said in a bourse filing on Monday.

Moody’s also assigned a Ba3 backed senior unsecured rating to the bond issued by LMIRT Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reit. The bond is guaranteed by the trustee of LMIRT.

LMIRT has a portfolio of 30 income-producing retail assets in Indonesia – comprising 23 malls and seven retail spaces in other malls.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As at March 31, it had a weighted average debt maturity of two years, with S$370 million of debt maturing in 2019 and 2020. After the proposed US-dollar bond, the trust’s pro-forma weighted average debt maturity will improve to around 4.3 years. The weighted average debt maturity does not consider its two perpetual securities – S$140 million callable in 2021 and S$120 million callable in 2022.

LMIRT’s gearing stood at 33.9 per cent as at March 31, with 58.1 per cent of debt on a fixed-rate basis to mitigate fluctuating interest rates. All of its debt is also unsecured.

Moody’s said the Reit generates a predictable income stream from its asset portfolio, with healthy occupancy rates, well-balanced lease expiry profiles and favourable lease payment structures.

“The Ba3 corporate family rating incorporates our expectation that LMIRT’s refinancing risk over the next 12-18 months will be adequately addressed by the trust’s proposed US-dollar bond issuance,” said Jacintha Poh, vice-president and senior credit officer at Moody’s.

As a Reit, LMIRT distributes the majority of its cash flows and does not retain cash to repay debt, exposing the trust to inherent refinancing risk and resulting in weak liquidity, Moody’s noted. Nonetheless, these risks are partially mitigated by the trust’s track record of access to funding, it added.

Moody’s also expects a reduction in LMIRT’s revenue exposure to the Lippo group of companies to below 25 per cent, even after its proposed acquisition of Lippo Mall Puri which is scheduled to complete in the second half of 2019, said Ms Poh, who is also Moody’s lead analyst for LMIRT.

James Liew, chief executive officer of the Reit’s manager, said: “With these ratings, we hope to diversify our financing tools to better manage our capital structure and the overall efficiency of our funding resources.”

LMIRT units were trading up 0.5 Singapore cent or 2.381 per cent at S$0.215 as at 2.59pm on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

1 The bond market is trying to tell us something
2 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
3 CapitaLand, CDL complete S$400m Liang Court mall purchase
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jun 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

With 'unintelligible legalese', disclosure not enough in fair dealing: MAS chief

ak_funan_0306.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Funan mall to reopen on June 28; secures 92% retail take-up, 98% for office towers

L-R Arne Jeroschewski Founder and CEO, Dana von der Heide Founder and COO, Matt Menneke Head of Sales DACH - Parcel Perform.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Garage

Singapore e-commerce logistics startup Parcel Perform expands to Europe

Jun 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, CMT, Keppel, Indofood Agri Resources, Vibrant Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening