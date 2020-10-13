Listings of pandemic beneficiaries to prolong Hong Kong's IPO boom

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Hong Kong
HONG Kong's boom in initial public offerings (IPOs) is set to be prolonged as companies given a boost by the pandemic outbreak follow China's technology giants in selling shares, the bourse's head of listings said.
Companies from the technology and biotechnology sectors...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes