LMIRT to pay perp coupon due in June; reopens most malls

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE manager of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) on Monday said it will pay the upcoming distribution for its S$120 million, 6.6 per cent perpetual securities.
The trust has deposited S$3.97 million with the London branch of Citibank NA to satisfy the coupon...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes