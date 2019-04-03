You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lonza enters 90m euro JV to develop biotherapeutic products

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 9:36 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SWISS biotech company Lonza has entered into a 50/50 joint venture (JV) with Danish bioscience company Chr. Hansen to invest about 90 million euros (S$136.6 million) over three years to develop live biotherapeutic products (LBP).

The joint venture targets the emerging pre-clinical and clinical supply industry for LBP. Mainboard-listed Lonza said the global clinical supply industry is estimated to reach 150-200 million euros by 2025.

The company said this is the first contract development and manufacturing partner (CDMO) globally to provide a full supply chain that offers manufacturing of bacteria strains for therapeutic use.

In pharmaceuticals, CDMOs provide contract services from drug development through to drug manufacturing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The project will encompass handling, characterising, formulating, manufacturing and encapsulating strict anaerobe bacteria. Lonza said having these capabilities under one roof will allow seamless exchanges between drug substance and drug product activities and decrease development timelines and increase chances of “right-first-time”.

Marc Funk, CEO, Lonza Group said: "We understand the complexities of bringing pharmaceuticals to market, including the evolving regulatory environment and will offer unique development and pharma-grade manufacturing that addresses an unmet need in the industry, enabling customers to deliver therapies for patients.”

The joint venture will upgrade existing facilities in Horsholm, Denmark, and equip new facilities in Basel, Switzerland, to serve pre-clinical to phase II projects, said Lonza. Further facilities for phase III and commercial manufacturing will be developed as the pipeline matures. 

An initial 45 million euros will be spent, with an additional 45 million euros tagged on once customer demand for clinical phase three and commercial supply is confirmed, said the company. The joint venture is expected to be largely self-funding after the production set-up has been established.

Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit prices S$200m of 5-year convertibles at cheap end of price talk

Malaysia fund loses US$800m in value over three days

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Investment management body names two women to top posts

Ezion-Yinson deal - a marriage made in heaven

Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
3 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
4 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

lwx_paypal_030419_54.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Stripe hires PayPal veteran to steer Asia-Pacific business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening