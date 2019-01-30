Lonza's FY18 profit dips 1.1% to 659m Swiss francs; names Marc Funk as new CEO

SWISS drug ingredients maker Lonza Group's profit for fiscal 2018 slipped 1.1 per cent to 659 million Swiss francs (S$893.8 million) from the previous year's 666 million francs, on the back of higher expenses and loss from discontinued operations.

Earnings per share fell 9.6 per cent to 8.77 francs from 9.70 francs last year.

Core profit was 899 million francs for the year ended Dec 31, 2018, compared to 740 million francs a year ago. Core earnings per share were 11.98 francs, up from 10.78 francs last year.

Sales rose 21.9 per cent to 5.54 billion francs from 4.55 billion francs last year, thanks to a 14 per cent growth in its pharma & biotech segment, and positive momentum in its consumer health division.

Lonza's board has proposed a dividend of 2.75 Swiss francs per share for 2018, subject to approval at the firm's upcoming annual general meeting to be convened on April 18.

For the full-year period, the group registered a loss of 96 million Swiss francs from discontinued operations. In November last year, Lonza said it would divest its water care business to US investment company Platinum Equity for US$630 million in a bid to strengthen the group's focus on its healthcare business. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter this year, the company said.

Looking ahead, while Lonza noted that there may be macroeconomic uncertainty and potential headwinds in the cyclical parts of its specialty ingredients businesses, the company is expecting mid-to-high-single digit sales growth and a sustained core EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin level for 2019.

For the mid-term 2022, the company continues to expect sales of 7.5 billion francs and core EBITDA margin of 30 per cent.

The group posted a core EBITDA margin of 27.3 per cent for fiscal 2018, from 26.3 per cent a year ago.

Seperately, Lonza, which has a secondary listing in Singapore and a primary one on the SIX Swiss Exchange, announced that its CEO Richard Ridinger will be retiring after seven years with the company.

Mr Ridinger will be succeeded by Lonza's chief operating officer of its pharma & biotech division Marc Funk, effective March 1.

To ensure a seamless transition of leadership, Mr Ridinger will remain with the firm until end April, and be available to Lonza in an advisory capacity until the end of 2019, the company said.