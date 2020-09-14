You are here

WALL STREET INSIGHT

Looks like game over for the giddy run of tech stocks

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

US stocks fell last week and the Nasdaq Composite entered correction territory as the giddy run of technology stocks came to a screeching halt.

A new generation of day traders, in concert with institutional investors such as SoftBank Group, drove the tech rally that roughly doubled the...

