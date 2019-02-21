Low Keng Huat co-founder and chairman dies at 85

LOW Keng Huat, chairman and co-founder of the eponymous construction engineering company, has died.

The death of Mr Low, 85, on Wednesday was announced by the board in bourse filings on Thursday.

Mr Low, who held the title Tan Sri Dato', had occupied the role since 1969.

He was director of Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Ltd substantial shareholder Consistent Record Sdn Bhd, and honorary president of Malaysia's Master Builders Association.

The board said in a statement that Mr Low's "vision, leadership and invaluable contribution and presence will be greatly missed by the board, management and employees".

His son Marco Low Peng Kiat and his brother Low Keng Boon, who is also known as Lau Boon Sen, are joint managing directors of Low Keng Huat (Singapore).