LTC extends exit offer to Jan 10

THE exit offer for steel trading and property group LTC Corp will remain open till 5.30pm on Jan 10, instead of Dec 27, the company said on Thursday.

It did not give an update on the level of acceptances. At the close of the original offer period on June 25, the controlling Cheng family controlled 88.44 per cent of LTC.

The offer is unconditional and LTC will de delisted, after the Chengs successfully passed a voluntary delisting resolution earlier this month.