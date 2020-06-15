You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lum Chang unit wins S$155.5 million contract to refurbish former State Courts building

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 7:11 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED construction group Lum Chang Holdings has clinched a S$155.5 million contract to refurbish the iconic former State Courts building in Havelock Square.

The contract value, which includes an optional five-year maintenance service package worth S$9.4 million, takes wholly-owned Lum Chang Building Contractors’ outstanding construction works yet to be reported as revenue to S$1.9 billion.

But the latest award is not expected to have a material impact on the group’s financial results for the year to June 30, the board said on Monday. The project is expected to begin on Aug 3 and construction will take 28 months, with revenue to be recognised progressively.

With the State Courts having already shifted to adjacent 35-storey towers, The Octagon at Havelock Square is slated to house the Family Justice Courts after retrofitting.

Lum Chang beat seven other bidders, including Tiong Aik Construction, in the two-envelope tender for additions and alterations to the conserved nine-storey octagonal building.

SEE ALSO

More than 19,000 home renovation projects get BCA approval to resume works

It will carry out structural strengthening and façade conservation works, as well as lay new floor slabs and replace the lifts, among other activities.

The counter closed flat at S$0.315, before the latest announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hatten Land Q3 net loss widens to RM32.3 million

Pandemic prompts 'de-risk' of Astrea IV structure to safeguard future bond redemption

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Koufu to 'buy' on expected rise in food court footfall

OCBC to hire more than 3,000 people this year

AMTD to take majority stake in private capital platform CapBridge

Addvalue Tech to defer S$6m placement, subject to shareholders' approval

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 06:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Hatten Land Q3 net loss widens to RM32.3 million

CATALIST-LISTED property developer Hatten Land sank deeper into the red in the third quarter, as a spike in expenses...

Jun 15, 2020 06:45 PM
Consumer

Salmon suppliers say China has halted imports after virus found at Beijing market

[OSLO] China has halted imports of salmon after the discovery of the novel coronavirus at a Beijing wholesale market...

Jun 15, 2020 06:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Pandemic prompts 'de-risk' of Astrea IV structure to safeguard future bond redemption

MORE money has been set aside for the future redemption of Temasek-owned Azalea Group’s Astrea IV Class A bonds, in...

Jun 15, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 15, 2020 06:19 PM
Government & Economy

Beijing reinstates curbs as coronavirus resurfaces

[BEIJING] Several districts of the Chinese capital put up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.