M1 launches prepaid eSIM card for tourists on selected iPhones

LOCAL telco M1 has launched Singapore's first prepaid electronic SIM card for tourists visiting the city-state, with the caveat that it's only available on selected iPhones for now.

The M1 Prepaid Tourist eSIM card will allow visitors to activate tourist prepaid plans on suitable iPhones, allowing them to use both their overseas SIM and M1 prepaid eSIM on one device, without the need to change physical nano-SIM cards, the company said.

Compatible iPhone models include iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

Inbound tourists may purchase the eSIM card from any Meet & Greet counters, selected Changi Recommends counters, and Cheers convenience stores located at Changi Airport, as well as all M1 shops.

A S$12 prepaid eSIM card that is valid for seven days, offers 100 GB of local data, 500 mins of local calls, 100 local SMS as well as 20 mins of international calls, according to data from the company's website.

Wang Li-Na, director of Marketing at M1 said: "Visitor arrivals to Singapore hit a record high of 18.5 million last year, and this is an important segment we serve through our prepaid cards. The eSIM enables us to give tourists an easy way to buy our prepaid service, without having to handle a physical SIM."