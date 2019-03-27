You are here

M1 to offer warranty protection against e-wallet theft in DISA tie-up

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 11:23 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

TELCO M1 will offer its mobile phone users a warranty programme against e-wallet cyber theft in a tie-up with digital security company DISA.

The scheme will be launched in April, and allows phone users to make a claim on DISA’s website up to the retail cost of the phone if they suffer any financial losses resulting from the theft of their e-wallets, DISA said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Each phone under the warranty programme will be tagged with DISA’s 3S smart barcode, which prevents invalid returns and point-of-sale activation, protecting against retail theft.

Willis Sim, M1’s chief corporate sales and solutions officer, said the partnership is part of the telco’s broader commitment to integrate technologies that can enhance its customers’ experience and protect them from cyber risks.

"By partnering with a global leader like DISA, we are confident to position M1 at the forefront of technologies that will enable the next generation of smart and cyber secure mobile devices," Mr Sim said.

DISA group chief executive Eddie Chng said: "With the proliferation of mobile payments, more and more phone users are finding themselves exposed to cybercrimes, some at very sophisticated levels. DISA is confident that our solution will give peace of mind to smartphone users and add value to M1’s services."

DISA added that its collaboration with M1 is a significant milestone for the company as it looks to establish its presence in Singapore.

DISA had earlier requested a trading halt on Wednesday morning. Its shares last traded at S$0.002 apiece on Tuesday. 

