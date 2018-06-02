You are here
Malaysia timber firm Jawala makes Catalist debut
Its shares opens at 26.5 Singapore cents; IPO closes with public offer tranche subscribed 18.5 times
Singapore
MALAYSIAN sustainable timber company Jawala Inc made its trading debut on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange at 2pm on Friday.
Its shares opened at 26.5 Singapore cents - up slightly from the initial public offering (IPO) price of 25 Singapore cents - apiece.
