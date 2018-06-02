You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Malaysia timber firm Jawala makes Catalist debut

Its shares opens at 26.5 Singapore cents; IPO closes with public offer tranche subscribed 18.5 times
Sat, Jun 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

Singapore

MALAYSIAN sustainable timber company Jawala Inc made its trading debut on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange at 2pm on Friday.

Its shares opened at 26.5 Singapore cents - up slightly from the initial public offering (IPO) price of 25 Singapore cents - apiece.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180602_KRFUND2_3459080.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Real Estate

Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss

BT_20180602_VICUBE2_3458796.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Cubicle Files
Opinion

Bend the rules, so that workers don't break

BT_20180602_PG1_COVER_3458354.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Brunch

The Grab effect

Most Read

1 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
2 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
3 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
4 Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis
5 Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180602_NSCAPITA2_3459021.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31

Jun 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Flexi-work arrangements - good idea hurt by mindsets and stigma

BT_20180602_LLPENNY2RFH8_3458996.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial

Jun 2, 2018
Transport

S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening