You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Manhattan Resources proposes debt conversion, share issue exercise

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 9:45 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Manhattan Resources is proposing a debt conversion and share issue exercise that would hand a 61.9 per cent stake in the enlarged share capital of the firm to two creditors, both of which are entities owned by chief executive Low Yi Ngo and his family members.

Manhattan is presently controlled by the father of Mr Low, Dato Low Tuck Kwong, who owns 62 per cent of the company.

In a bourse filing on Friday, the watch-listed firm proposed the conversion of up to US$27.2 million owed to creditors Energy Resource Investment (ERI) and Kaiyi Investment to shares of Manhattan, at a conversion price of S$0.02.

Manhattan would then issue a maximum of 1.9 billion conversion shares to ERI and Kaiyi, representing 61.9 per cent of the firm's enlarged share capital, or 163 per cent of its existing issued share capital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The S$0.02 conversion price represents the weighted average price for trades done on June 17. Post-conversion, ERI would own 27.8 per cent of Manhattan, while Kaiyi would own 34.1 per cent.

ERI is owned by Manhattan CEO Mr Low, as well as his sister Elaine Low and mother Wong Kai Lai, each controlling a third of the entity.

Meanwhile, Kaiyi is controlled mainly by Mr Low and Ms Low, each of whom owns 36 per cent of the entity. Ms Wong owns 17 per cent of Kaiyi, while her husband Dato Low owns 11 per cent.

The rationale for the exercise is to improve Manhattan's cash flow and debt-to-equity position, the company said in the filing.

"The proposed debt conversion would… ease the Group's cash flow as the obligation to repay the participating debts via cash will be settled via the issuance of conversion shares, so that the group's cash can be used for other purposes. This will strengthen the Group's balance sheet and improve its debt-equity position," Manhattan said.

As at June 21, Manhattan's wholly-owned unit SLM owes US$12.2 million to ERI, the sum being the outstanding payment for SLM's purchase of a stake in Kariangau Power from ERI under a 2016 agreement.

As part of the proposed debt conversion, Manhattan is also looking to propose a novation, where the repayment obligations of the US$12.2 million sum are transferred to Manhattan from SLM.

Separately, as at June 21, Kaiyi has disbursed US$8 million out of the US$15 million interest-free loan it has extended to Manhattan, under loan agreements in December 2018 and March 2019. Kaiyi is set to disburse the remaining US$7 million to Manhattan in two tranches in September and December this year.

The proposed debt conversion will cut Manhattan's net tangible asset value per share from 6.75 Singapore cents to 3.81 Singapore cents.

Under listing rules, the proposed debt conversion is an interested-party transaction and will require shareholder approval. Dato Low, Mr Low, Ms Low and their associates will abstain from voting.

Manhattan will despatch a circular on the transaction and notice for an extraordinary general meeting to shareholders in due course.

Shares of Manhattan closed flat at S$0.02 on Friday.

Companies & Markets

SGX directs Yamada to seek shareholder approval for stake disposal, disclose buyer info

Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan

Anchor Resources to issue S$1m in non-convertible bonds for working capital

ISR Capital fails to meet SGX requirements to stay out of watch-list

ASL Marine's controlling Ang family U-turn on intention to fully subscribe to rights issue

F J Benjamin gets additional 12 months to exit SGX watch-list

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base
4 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
5 Price of electric cars still shocking
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_cbd2_2106.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

office.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan

Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Singapore Airlines, other carriers avoid parts of Iran-controlled airspace after US regulator's order

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening