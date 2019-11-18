You are here

Manulife US Reit manager names new chief financial officer

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 8:12 AM
THE manager of Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US Reit) on Monday said it has appointed Robert Wong Teck Ling as its chief financial officer (CFO).

The executive appointment will see Mr Wong working with the chief executive officer and other members of the management team to formulate the Reit’s strategic plans.

He is also responsible for applying the appropriate capital management strategy, including tax and treasury matters, as well as finance and accounting matters, according to a regulatory filing. 

Mr Wong was most recently director, finance and operations at ARA Trust Management (Cache) Limited, the manager of Cache Logistics Trust, where he was in charge of all aspects of financial and statutory reporting and compliance with the Singapore Exchange and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

This includes financing and treasury activities, evaluating investment opportunities, risk management and compliance functions.

Mr Wong has over 23 years of experience in the finance and accounting professions, mainly in the real estate investment management industry, with exposure to various real estate structure and cross-jurisdictional investments, the manager added.

Prior to his career in the Singapore Reit sector, he was senior vice-president with CBRE Global Investors and ING Real Estate from 2007 to 2012. Before that, he was Australia-based, and held various finance and accounting positions with Mirvac Funds Management, Colonial First State Property and Westpac Investment Property Limited.

Manulife US Reit added that its nominating and remuneration committee and board are satisfied that Mr Wong has the requisite knowledge and experience to assume the duties and responsibilities as CFO.

Manulife US Reit units closed on Friday at US$0.935, down 0.5 US cent or 0.5 per cent. 

