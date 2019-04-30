You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit raises US$94m in oversubscribed issue of new units at US$0.824 apiece

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 11:15 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MANULIFE US Reit has raised US$94 million from the issue of 114.1 million new units at US$0.824 per unit. The issue price represents a 4.37 per cent discount to the unit's price of US$0.86 as at 10.13am on Tuesday.

The Reit (real estate investment trust) previously looked at raising about US$94 million in gross proceeds through the issue of up to 115.9 million new units at an issue price of between US$0.811 and US$0.836 apiece.

It said the latest private issuance exercise was oversubscribed with strong participation from existing unitholders and new institutional investors.

DBS, CLSA Singapore and OCBC are joint lead managers and underwriters for the private placement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trading of the new units is expected to commence at 9am on May 9.

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC lowers DBS to 'hold' after post-earnings rally

CapitaLand sets up S$5b euro medium term note programme

Smart Entertainment’s S$5.9m partial offer for Sevak fails to get shareholders' nod, closing date extended

Fortress Minerals swings to US$4.9m profit for FY2019 on higher ore prices, demand

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Q1 earnings up 38% to 824.1m yuan

CDL pays S$77.7m for 12.4% of IREIT Global and 50% of trust's manager

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_dbs_300419_47.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC lowers DBS to 'hold' after post-earnings rally

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp to raise S$500m via two note issues

Apr 30, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Ascendas Reit, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, Ascott Reit, CDLHT

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening