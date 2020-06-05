You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to replace SPH in STI

SPH was also among four blue chips dropped from MSCI Singapore Index in May
Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

Singapore

MAPLETREE Industrial Trust will join the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) from June 22, replacing Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), following the latest quarterly review of the STI by FTSE Russell.

The STI reserve list was also announced, comprising the five highest-ranking non-constituents by market cap, mostly made up of real estate investment trusts (Reits). In order of size, they are Keppel DC Reit, Suntec Reit, NetLink NBN Trust, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust and Keppel Reit.

Stocks on the reserve list will replace any constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions before the next review. The next quarterly review of the STI will take place in September 2020.

The STI, Singapore's main stock market benchmark is jointly calculated by FTSE Russell, the index administrator; SPH, which publishes The Business Times; and the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares end higher for fourth day in a row, up 0.3%

It is reviewed quarterly in accordance with the index ground rules and to facilitate the inclusion of eligible initial public offering stocks. The FTSE ST methodology ensures the indexes accurately represent the investable universe for benchmarking purposes and can be easily replicated as the basis of index-linked products.

SPH was also among the four blue chips that were dropped from the MSCI Singapore Index in May. The other companies were land transport company ComfortDelGro Corporation, aviation support services provider Sats and conglomerate Sembcorp Industries.

An SPH spokesman said: "The global economy, including Singapore, has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. SPH has not been spared in this challenging business environment.

"However, we have a resilient balance sheet to weather the impact from Covid-19. We will continue to transform the media business with digital innovations and grow our recurring income as well as diversify our revenue streams. We also review our existing businesses and investments regularly with a view to recycling capital and enhancing capital management with the aim of delivering sustainable shareholder returns."

Shares of SPH closed up 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 at S$1.37 on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Over 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temporary jobs at sensor firm

Go beyond fundamentals, technicals for stock selection: Maybank KE

Temasek leads Tropic Biosciences' US$28.5m Series B funding round

Amazon in early talks to buy US$2b stake in Singtel associate Bharti Airtel, say sources

Brazil court accepts charges against 2 men formerly linked to Sembmarine subsidiary

EHT locked into exclusive talks with FECIL

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - C1

INTERBANK CURRENCY RATESJun 4

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CROSS1

INTERBANK CROSS RATES

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CURRHD1

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

US$/S$

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - B1

BANKS%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.