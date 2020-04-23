You are here

Mary Chia changes Catalist sponsor 'for commercial reasons'

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 - 7:50 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CATALIST-LISTED Mary Chia Holdings announced on Thursday night that SAC Capital Private Limited will be its new continuingsponsor from this Saturday.  

The last day of sponsorship of the current continuing sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance (PPCF), will be Friday. "The change of continuing sponsor is due to commercial reasons," said Mary Chia Holdings.

In line with Catalist rules, PPCF has confirmed that as at the date of the announcement and based on information made available to it, it is not aware of any non-compliance with the Catalist rules by Mary Chia Holdings that has not been brought to the attention of SAC Capital.

PPCF has also made itself available for discussion with SAC Capital, as required by the Catalist Rules.

"PPCF has for more than 10 years provided guidance, counsel and sponsorship services to the company, for which the Board is grateful and would like to put on record its thanks to PPCF," said Mary Chia Holdings.

Shares in the company closed unchanged at 9.5 Singapore cents on Thursday before the news.

